Killed It! The BEST Halloween Costumes (So Far)

SPOOKY SZN!

Halloween 2022 is already off to a spooky good start with super creative, wildly nostalgic, and head-spinningly hilarious costumes from Diddy, Ciara, Chloe Bailey, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae, Kim Kardashian, and many more who understood this year’s assignment.

So far, we’ve seen some eye-catching costumes from celebs and regular-shmegulars across social media who went ALL OUT with their viral looks.

THEY ATE THIS SO BAD. pic.twitter.com/CqwWgBawr0 — indi (@UGHBARBlE) October 28, 2022

At this very moment, Diddy’s Joker appears to winning Halloween followed closely by Kerry Washington’s Lionel Richie, Tyga‘s ET, and the Kardashian kids with more amazing costumes on the way.

Our girl Lizzo gave us multiple costumes that included her transforming into Chrisean Rock which caused a stir online.

In her post, Lizzo recreated a viral clip from Rock’s time on South Central Baddies, reciting her famous line: “I don’t know who to slap.”

Fans in the comments loved the costume that, naturally, attracted seas of haters who brought up Lizzo’s body in comparison to Chrisean’s while attempting to make a point about fat suits.

“Now when Chrisean come back in a fat suit… remember how y’all was laughing in these comments,” someone tweeted in response to Lizzo’s costume.

I didn’t put on a “skinny suit” – u can dress up as someone w/out being offensive – rock lit I’m lit it’s all love. Don’t make it weird 💅🏾 https://t.co/7UIPMSH34m — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 28, 2022

Moments later, Chrisean responded to the costume with her approval, commenting, “Awwwwwwwww I love dis.”

“I hope she put on a fat suit” 🤡🤡🤡 GTFOH pic.twitter.com/5FinJme5Yg — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 28, 2022

With Halloween tomorrow, we’re sure to see more internet-shattering costumes from previous Spooky SZN MVPs Cardi B, Flo Milli, Saweetie, The Weekend, Tabria Majors (with another EPIC tribute?), Heidi Klum, and mayyybe Beyoncé (who usually drops her costume weeks later).

What’s your fave Halloween costume you’ve seen this weekend? Tell us down below and peep the absolute BEST costumes (so far) on the flip.