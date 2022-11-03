Bossip Video

We can always count on the EBONY Power 100 Gala for an evening of black excellence.

EBONY Power 100 Gala Offers Evening Of Black Excellence

Saturday night, EBONY Media Group held their signature annual gala, the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM at Milk Studios in Hollywood.

The star-studded event, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries.

The 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM featured an illustrious group of Special Award recipients, who took the stage that evening. Roger Guenveur Smith presented legendary film director Spike Lee with the Icon Award; Nia Long presented Emmy-nominated actress and producer Issa Rae with the People’s Choice Award; Jonathan Majors presented the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the For The Culture Award; Kendrick Sampson presented the mothers of Breona Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones with the Social Justice Award; Jay Ellis and Garcelle Beauvais presented Target’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Maurice Cooper with the Corporate Citizen Award, and Kandi Burruss (2022 EBONY Power 100 honoree) presented McKissack & McKissack President and CEO Cheryl McKissack with the Black Business Award.

In addition to the Special Award recipients, the elegant black-tie gala was full of black excellence and lively performances.

Janelle Monáe kicked off the evening by introducing a dynamic performance from Tony Award-Winning Actor, Myles Frost, who performed Heartbreak Hotel, P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing), and Rock with You from his portrayal of Michael Jackson in Broadway’s MJ the Musical.

Bianca Lawson later introduced Nigerian rapper, Tobe Nwigwe, who stunned on stage performing CATFISH BLACKENED w/ GRITS, HELLA BLACK, and FYE FYE (AT THE CRIB). During the ceremony, it was also revealed that the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will grace the cover of Ebony’s November digital cover.

Celebrities in attendance included Quinta Brunson (2022 EBONY Power 100 honoree), Meagan Good, Shannon Thornton and Nico Annan of P.Valley, Amirah Vann, Jabari Banks of Bel Air, Henry Simmons, Lala Milan, Melody Thornton, Olly Sholotan of Bel Air, Linsey Davis, Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith, John Clarence Stewart, Roger Guenveur Smith, Tiffany Cross, Gia Peppers, Erica Campbell, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi and Michole White of BMF, Malcolm Mays of Raising Kanan, Lamon Archey of All American, and many more!

The 2022 EBONY Power 100 honorees are acknowledged for their extraordinary achievements in their respective industries via a special video package. Spanning 10 categories, this year’s list honored outstanding leaders across a variety of industries and disciplines from business, sports, media, activism and music to entertainment and more.

For the full 2022 EBONY Power 100 list, please visit: Ebony.com/power100-2022/

The 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM is supported in sponsorship by: Cadillac, Walmart, Google Pixel 7, Ally, P&G, Baccarat, United Airlines, Nationwide, and Beam Suntory.