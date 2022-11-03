Alyssa Scott is welcoming another child into the world, and after weeks of mystery, she’s finally confirmed the father is (redundant drumroll please)...Nick Cannon!
The Wild ‘N Out creator is continuing his attempt to birth an entire generation completely on his own, now expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021.
Alyssa confirmed the news on Thursday when she shared a series of maternity photos with the actor, in which both are naked in a bathtub as Cannon cradles her baby bump. While fans already knew the model was expecting another child thanks to an announcement last month, this was her first time confirming Nick is the father.
“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she captioned one of the posts.
Due to her wording, a lot of people think she could be even having twins. Plus, when you consider the unconventional monikers Cannon has chosen for other children, that caption could also serve as a name announcement.
Scott and Cannon’s son Zen passed away in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Nick announced his son’s death on his talk show, revealing that the infant’s cancer was discovered three months prior by his doctor.
In addition to Zen and his bun in the oven with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 6 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa–who is currently expecting her third baby with him–11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi, and most recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.
