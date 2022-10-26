Bossip Video

Nick Cannon will soon be dad to a dozen, with Alyssa Scott expecting another child following the loss of their son Zen last year.

Alyssa Scott Expecting Her Third Baby, Second Child With Nick Cannon

The latest baby news arrived on October 26th, via Alyssa Scott’s Instagram account. Scott shared her blossoming bump in a photo of her and her 4-year-old daughter Zeela, revealing she is pregnant with baby number three, nearly one year after her and Nick Cannon’s son Zen’s death.

“With you by my side… 🤍,” the model wrote.

Scott gave birth to Zen, Cannon’s seventh child, in June 2021. Sadly, baby Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer last August and he passed away in December of that same year.

While, Scott did not mention Nick in her post, Entertainment Tonight has confirmed that Cannon is the father of the child she’s expecting.

Scott, 29, previously posted a photo cradling a small bump back in May as part of a carousel commemorating Mother’s Day.

“Today I’m grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother’s voice on the other line,” she captioned her share. “I’m grateful for my daughter who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love.”

The post also included a video of daughter Zeela exclaiming, ‘We have a baby too — Zen!.’ A final photo shared a photograph of Zeela kissing and cradling a newborn Zen in his swaddling cloth.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether the bump photo was current or from a previous pregnancy.

This year on what would have been his first birthday, Alyssa and Nick celebrated Zen’s memory with a lighting ceremony which also served as the launch for a pediatric cancer foundation called Zen’s Light.

Congratulations to Nick and Alyssa! Blessings on this beautiful news. We pray for a healthy and safe journey for their little one.

Cannon has welcomed 10 children so far; twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, daughter Powerful, 1, and son Rise, 1 month, with Brittany Bell. He also recently welcomed 4-month-old son Legendary, with Brie Tiesi this June and 1-month-old daughter Onyx with Lanisha Cole in September. Zen was born June 23, 2021, the same month as Cannon’s twin sons with Abby De La Rosa Zion and Zillion. De La Rosa is also currently expecting a child with Cannon.