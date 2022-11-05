An Icon On Wax And In Wax: Missy Elliott Is Twinning With Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Vegas

A legendary rapper is winning and twinning with her new statue.

With classic hits spanning multiple genres and decades, we can never give Missy Elliott too many flowers. According to Uproxx, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas honored the prolific rapper, singer, writer, and producer with a wax statue. She joins the ranks of other icons immortalized in wax like Snoop Dogg and Tupac. The attention to detail was so on point that it’s hard to tell which Missy is the real one.

The installation recreated Missy’s innovative braided hair mural from her Iconology album cover. There literally wasn’t a hair out of place in her elaborate signature style.

“YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON! It’s INSANE!” Missy tweeted with a series of pictures next to her uncanny lookalike. “The braids in my hair they did strand by strand NO wig or unit & My outfit is from the VMAs when I received the Michael Video Vanguard Award!”

The “Throw It Back” rapper confirmed to fans that the likeness was so perfect even she started “tweaking” about the twinning. Madame Tussauds flew in Missy’s makeup artist to perfect every detail.

When you visit Missy at the Wax Museum, you can do much more than pose for a picture. The installation includes a virtual experience to participate in the “Cool Off” dance challenge created by fans.

The Hollywood Walk of Famer also received special recognition from her hometown. Portsmouth, Virginia honored Missy Elliott with a street named after her and a key to the city.

“God is good! I am not perfect & I’ve had ups & downs when some doubted me & thought I would give up I PRAYED & got back up everytime. Hopefully this will INSPIRE some1 else to KEEP PUSHING!” she wrote on Instagram.

The festivities included a parade and a ceremony with Congressman Bobby Scott and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “It’s my privilege to declare today in the Commonwealth of Virginia Missy Elliott Day,” Youngkin said.

“I’ve rode down that boulevard so many times, so make sure y’all don’t get no misdemeanors on my street,” Missy told the crowd on October 17. “I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big. Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home,” the five-time Grammy winner said.

We truly love to see it! Congratulations, Missy!