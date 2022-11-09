Bossip Video

The longtime love of a Real Housewife of Potomac is being accused of failing to properly report some alleged unscrupulous behavior.

The Baltimore Brew reports that Juan Dixon and Coppin State University were named in a lawsuit that alleges that they knew that an assistant basketball coach allegedly catfished, blackmailed, and violated a player but failed to take action. Dixon, the head basketball coach at the HBCU, is the partner of #RHOP’s Robyn Dixon.

The Brew adds that the legal complaint filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court alleges that Lucian Brownlee, a former guard who served as Director of Player Development and Director of Basketball Operations, “harassed, tormented, and sexually assaulted” the player, Ibn Williams, before publishing intimate material he had obtained from the student.

Brownlee is accused of tricking the player into videotaping a sexual encounter before publicizing the material when the player resisted further demands for sex.

Williams’ attorney Daniel “Donny Epstein alleges that Coppin State officials allegedly questioned Williams harshly and retaliated against him by withdrawing previously promised financial assistance. “The way he was treated was abhorrent,” said Epstein, of the New Jersey law firm Epstein Ostrove, in a phone interview with The Baltimore Brew.

Epstein said they were able to build their case despite the anonymous blackmailer purporting to be a third party, something the attorney highly doubts. He added that Dixon allegedly had “prior knowledge of issues” with the coach and shouldn’t have put him in a “position of authority” over players.

“Our strong belief is that Lucian [himself] was the catfisher,” Epstein said whose client claims he became suicidal over the tormenting that began in 2018. Even if Brownlee was just a fellow victim of an anonymous tormentor, “the minute he became a coach, he had an obligation to report” any sexual harassment, Epstein said.

There’s lots more to the story, including allegations that Dixon admitted that Brownlee was “mentally ill” and that his history was known to the coach, Coppin State’s athletic director, and the school.

You can read the lawsuit for yourself here.

Dixon Has Been Featured On The Real Housewives Of Potomac

This news comes amid Dixon being featured on #RHOP alongside his fiancée and former spouse Robyn Dixon who asked him for a prenup.

On Sunday’s episode, the housewife was seen meeting with her attorney for advice on the matter while recapping their relationship.

“We have been together since high school [and] we got married in 2005, said Robyn per a US Weekly clip. “We had a prenuptial agreement then and we ended up getting a divorce seven years later,” she explains. “The prenup, actually — we didn’t even need it — because at that time [of our split], we had severe financial struggles. So there was no money to fight over anyway. Now we are on our way to get married again.”

Juan previously scoffed at his partner asking him for a prenup. “I make more money than you anyway,” said the basketball coach who re-proposed to Dixon in 2019.

Play

OUCH.

It’s unclear if the looming legal drama will play out on the Bravo show.