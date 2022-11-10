‘Tamron Hall’ Exclusive: Get A Sneak Peek Of Tamron Showing Off Her Skating Skills For A Special Las Vegas Episode With Usher

Wait until you see Usher introduce Tamron Hall to his “roll-ligion” on a special episode of her show.

Usher Takes Tamron Hall Roller Skating Around The MGM Stage Where He Does His Show

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the new episode of “Tamron Hall” airing later today featuring Usher and Tamron on roller skates on the set of Usher’s show in Las Vegas.

The clip features Usher lacing up his Rick Owens custom skates before helping Tamron Hall (clad in fancy gold skates of her own) to the special rink he had built into the Park MGM stage where he’s been performing his incredible show.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Listen, whatever Usher has been doing to keep his youthful energy he should keep on doing it because the man really doesn’t age! Can y’all still roller skate?

Here’s a full synopsis of today’s episode:

Tamron hosts a special episode from Las Vegas! Tamron and R&B superstar USHER discuss life, love, family and extending his Park MGM residency. Plus, Tamron brings the winners of the Usher superfan contest to the amazing show! And, Tamron, stops by the Graceland Chapel to be a witness at an Elvis officiated wedding.

Usher’s full interview airs on Tamron Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10 (nationally syndicated, check local listings, www.tamronhallshow.com).