Bossip Video

Aye, watch this!

Usher is trending again. Instead of his viral Tiny Desk Concert meme or fans requesting him in a Verzuz battle, it’s because of his Vegas show. The R&B legend’s falsetto-hitting, pole-dancing, roll-bouncing residency was nothing short of epic.

TMZ reports that when Usher spotted Tiffany Haddish in the audience on Friday; he invited her onstage for a bump ‘n’ grinding good time that got steamy.

The platinum blonde baddie was having a great time in the audience at Park MGM. “We ready!” she yelled on a video shot from the front row as Usher danced from one hit to another.

“Usher killing it in Las Vegas!!!!” Tiffany wrote on Instagram.

Little did the Girls Trip star know that the best was yet to come. Was she really ready? When Usher’s team invited her onstage for a serenade, she had the best seat in the house. Like the scene-stealing star she is, Tiffany played got all the way into it while Usher turned up the sexy charm. Check out a clip of the moment below.

The crowd cheered, swooned, and envied Tiffany as she and Usher dipped it low and picked it up slowly with a little grinding. He even served her a drink as they acted out a skit. Tiffany needed the drink to cool herself down before the stage heated up even more.

If the newly single star’s time onstage was any indication, #SheReady to mingle! After a few sips of her drink, Tiffany got cozy with the “Confessions” singer. Usher proved once again that his My Way residency is the hottest thing in Sin City.

“I’m sorry, I’m not going to have champagne. I like cognac. And I like it neat, so don’t make me chase you,” Usher said after toasting Tiffany. “When the Remmy’s in the system, ain’t no telling will you f**k or will you diss him?” he started to sing as the band joined in.

It seems like Usher and Tiffany are both good sports and good friends. For her Cosmopolitan cover story, the Tuca and Bertie star revealed that she’s singled Usher out for her performances, too. On the hot topic of walking the line of offending in comedy, Tiffany discussed the importance of accountability.

“I never thought you could just say horrible things about somebody and think they’re not going to slap the s**t out of you, and I think that’s because I grew up in foster care,” she said “I check and verify with people. If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it. Period. That’s how I draw the line.”

One of her examples of playing fair in comedy was checking in with Usher before using him in a joke about a rumored STD.

“I got this joke, ‘I curse you out with joy. I hope that you spread it. I hope you spread it like Usher spreads herpes.’ I have said that in front of Usher,” Tiffany said.

Usually, that would be no laughing matter, but Tiffany said Usher gave her his blessing before she used it.