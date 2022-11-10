Bossip Video

Welp, that didn’t take long.

This past Monday we reported on this white girl at the University of Kentucky named Sophia Rosing. Rosing was the talk of the internet after a viral video of her attacking a Black woman named Kylah Spring while calling her “ni**er” was seen by millions of people. She was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple crimes. Today, we have a very FAFO update on her current situation.

According to LEX18, Rosing has been banned permanently from the University of Kentucky and will never be allowed to reenroll as a student. School President Eli Capilouto says that the university is in full cooperation with law enforcement and that even more charges could be coming down on Rosing when it’s all said and done.

Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations. That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.

Further charges could be forthcoming based on these investigations.

Although Sophia Rosing didn’t speak to the press during her walk of shame out of jail, an Instagram Story from an account with her name was captured and shared by Van Lathan.

Yes, Sophia, yes it is. We’re thankful.