A lot of white folks are good at hiding their racist beliefs and keeping their opinions to themselves in their day-to-day lives. However, if you get enough oil in ’em the truth will come spilling out!

According to a DailyMail report, 22-year-old University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing was caught on video using the N-word while attacking at least three different Black students on campus. Rosing could barely stand and was clearly intoxicated when she entered the dorm where a Black student named Kylah Spring was working the front desk. When Kylah and another Black woman tried to help her, Rosing lashed out and called them “ni**er a** b!tc#es.”

Peep the video below.

Rosing was taken into police custody around 4 a.m. and charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was booked into Fayette County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond, no news whether she had paid and been released as of yet.

If convicted of third-degree assault, a class D felony, Rosing faces between one to five years in prison.

Also, how the HELL isn’t this a hate crime?? She put hands on Black women while calling them racist slurs. The furry bootlicking Attorney General Daniel Cameron probably doesn’t believe in that…

Shortly after this video went viral, another clip was posted from earlier that evening where Rosing is seen flexing her white privilege with her whole chest telling another student:

“I’m rich as f*** and you’re obviously not compared to what you’re wearing. And I can do you and you can’t do s*** about it, especially since you don’t know my last name. But I know God-d*** well who you are.”

Her parents are probably so proud. The victims of Rosing’s attack spoke out about the incident on WKYT…

Hopefully, this temperamental Triscuit suffers even more consequences as the fallout continues. Meanwhile, university President Dr. Eli Capilouto released a statement via a lengthy Twitter thread.

It reads in part;

“From my view of a video of the incident, the student worker acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion. To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.”

Rosing’s arraignment is today, Nov. 7…

and as you can imagine she’s losing juuuust about everything.

Good, now your move UK.

This story is still developing.