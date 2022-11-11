Bossip Video

Certified It Girl Coco Jones recently hosted a ritzy brunch to celebrate the release of her EP. The Bel-Air actress/songstress debuted her project What I Didn’t Tell You on Nov. 4 and she marked the milestone at Atlanta’s Bar Vegan restaurant.

The 24-year-old star who already dominated the small screen as Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot wowed a crowd of DJs, media professionals, and tastemakers who listened to all seven songs on the project while Jones mixed and mingled.

Guests sipped on Patron Tequila cocktails and enjoyed the Pinky Cole-owned restaurant’s plant-based brunch that included vegan chicken and waffles and vegan shrimp and grits.

Seen on the scene included hosts Paige Shari and Mikala Marquié…

and actress Paige Hurd.

During the brunch, Jones thanked attendees for listening to her High Standard/Def Jam released project that she says is “just the beginning” for her. The multifaceted star first ventured into music with the release of her 2010 self-titled project.

She also recently released a steamy music video for her track “ICU” which she told The Morning Hustle features her getting into her “soul bag.”

“I feel like I’ve tried to show a bunch of different sides of me,” said Jones. “ICU is me really being emotional and vulnerable.”

Play

Take a look at a recap from Coco Jones’ What I Didn’t Tell You EP release.

Play

Venue: Bar Vegan Atlanta

Decor and instillations: @dazzlemeparties

Photography: @inaribriana

Photobooth:@sxsstudios

Videography: @1023media

Hosts: @paigeshari @_mikalatv_

Music: @djmissmilan

Are YOU listening to Coco Jones’ What I Didn’t Tell You EP? It’s currently available on all streaming platforms.