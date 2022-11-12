Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon: Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, His Third With Abby De La Rosa

It’s giving Father Abraham!

Congrats are in order for ubiquitous baby daddy Nick Cannon who’s celebrating the birth of his 11th child while preparing to welcome his 12th.

On Saturday Cannon shared that he welcomed a baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa. He also praised the DJ for her resilience and strength while noting that Beautiful already has the nicknames; “BZC” and “Bizzy B.”

11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!

Cannon and De La Rosa already share twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon.

In June, Abby revealed that she was pregnant with her third child but never mentioned who the father was. Many speculated that Nick was the father and sure enough, Abby recently confirmed the news via Instagram.

The DJ reshared an Instagram Story which read: “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful.”

She continued:

“Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y’all be safe out there.”

Nick Cannon just celebrated his 42nd birthday on October 8th and he’s indeed the Libra that she’s referring to.

Nick Cannon Will Soon Be A Father Of 12

As previously reported, Nick’s brood is still growing.

He and Alyssa Scott announced the impending birth of their second child in a fully nude maternity shoot. The pair previously welcomed their son, Zen, who tragically died at five months from brain cancer.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 6 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

His oldest children are his 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a son, Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi

and he welcomed his daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Between hosting and producing shows to hosting podcasts, we don’t know how Nick Cannon finds the time to not only continue to procreate but also to father all 11 of his kids. However, Nick seems to really enjoy the title of fatherhood and we’re sure he’s nowhere near done.

Do you think Nick needs to stop having kids or the more the merrier? Tell us your thoughts below.