Nick Cannon has continued his quest to double the population of North America as he will soon welcome his tenth child with Brittany Bell, and the woman currently expecting his ninth child seemningly has absolutely no problem with it.
As previously reported Cannon recently posted a maternity photo shoot revealing that he’s expecting his third child with Bell.
This comes amid news that he’s also expecting with DJ Abby De La Rosa whom he welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion with just last year.
As news spread about the latest pregnancy, De La Rosa posted a video of comedian, Brian Moller, to her Instagram story teasing Cannon for having more than one woman pregnant at a time.
“They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” the comedian joked in the video. “And they said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not, Nick’s having them all!”
De La Rosa laughed off the clip saying;
“Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.”
A source tells ET that the former “America’s Got Talent” host has no issues with the mother of his children.
“The mothers of Nick Cannon’s children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part,” the source revealed. “They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly.”
To maintain a healthy relationship with just one baby mama is a feat but it seems that Cannon has been navigating the relationships with ease – at least publicly. No one has bashed him on social media or called him a deadbeat…yet….so he must be doing something right.
Although people disagree with his nontraditional take on fatherhood, it seems as if all parties involved are happy and thriving.
“The mothers have great relationships with Nick and he does his best to balance everything, carve out time for everyone, and make sure each mom and their kid(s) feel special, important and loved,” the source shared.
Cannon is continuing his mission to fill cribs and it appears to be no end (or contraceptives for that matter) in sight.
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
In case you need a rundown on Nick Cannon’s children, see the stats below.
Brittany Bell is expecting Cannon’s tenth child. They also have wo other children; Golden “Sagon” Cannon and 19-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon. Cannon recently welcomed baby number 8 with model Bre Tiesi in July. Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also has nearly one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. De La Rosa is currently pregnant with Cannon’s 9th child. Cannon’s son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
