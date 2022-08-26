Bossip Video

Nick Cannon has continued his quest to double the population of North America as he will soon welcome his tenth child with Brittany Bell, and the woman currently expecting his ninth child seemningly has absolutely no problem with it.

As previously reported Cannon recently posted a maternity photo shoot revealing that he’s expecting his third child with Bell.

This comes amid news that he’s also expecting with DJ Abby De La Rosa whom he welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion with just last year.