“Never let a good crisis go to waste” is a quote attributed to Winston Churchill following World War II and it seems that mantra is still alive and well in the modern ear-a…

Mike Tyson and former professional nemesis Evander Holyfield have long put their ear-biting “crisis” behind them and have teamed up to secure the bag based on that ear-ie history in the ring. According to HuffPost, Tyson and Holyfield are collaborating to release a line of cannabis-infused ear-shaped edibles called, you guessed it, “Holy Ears.”

The Tyson 2.0 sativa snacks are composed of both THC and Delta-8 and Tyson says, “If I was on cannabis, I wouldn’t have bit [Holyfield’s] ear!”

For his part, Evander wasn’t pleased with the product at first. One, because he wasn’t a cannabis user and two, it was obviously a very physically and emotionally painful moment in the former champ’s life. However…

“I didn’t think it was funny at first, but then I realized Mike hadn’t been in more trouble for a while,” Holyfield told HuffPost, adding that he appreciated how Tyson was helping people with his products.

Holyfield says he had never tried any type of cannabis until Tyson gave him a sample of the edible ears.