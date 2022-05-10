Bossip Video

Mike Tyson had to lay hands on a drunk and entitled fan who got a bit too familiar with the former heavyweight champ while aboard a flight. BOSSIP reported on the incident a couple of weeks ago as a viral video began making its way around Elon Musk’s internet showing Mike giving the slizzard Stan a righteous attitude adjustment. At the time, we were concerned for the champ being that a) his hands are legal weapons b) his reputation might proceed him when a thirsty prosecutor is deciding whether or not to file criminal charges.

Today, we are happy to report that no such thing will be happening. According to TMZ, the San Mateo County District Attorney has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Tyson who was simply trying to defend himself against harassment. Monday, a statement read that because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson”

Essentially, the drunken Stan knew good-and-damn-well that he was dead-a** wrong and didn’t want to be “that” guy to potentially send Mike f***in’ Tyson to jail.

All’s well that ends well.