Mike Tyson is back with another boxing exhibition, this time, against Evander Holyfield.

The Triller boxing event was one of the pandemic creations that had extreme success and will forever go down with the few good memories from the pandemic. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. brought some attention, but Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson stole the show. Now, according to TMZ, Iron Mike is ready to do it again with a familiar foe from a very infamous moment in his career.

54-year-old Mike Tyson has announced he will be fighting 58-year-old Evander Holyfield on May 29 — despite Holyfield’s camp saying negotiations were dead just 24 hours ago!! “I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield,” Tyson said during an IG Live session with Haute Living. “Holyfield’s a humble man I know that and he’s a man of God but I’m God’s man. Listen, I’m going to be successful May 29.” We’re reaching out to Holyfield’s camp right now to confirm he’s in … so stay tuned on that.

Remember, it was just yesterday that Evander’s manager issued a statement saying talks had “fallen apart” between the two sides. “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time,” Kris Lawrence said.

The reason for the talks ending came down to the same thing as always: money. Holyfield’s team stated that Tyson wanted way more than they found acceptable.

Last year, whispers of a potential match-up between Holyfield and Tyson began to stir when Evander appeared in an interview with TMZ. The boxer told fans at the time that he would be down to step into the ring with Mike.

“It wouldn’t bother me to do so because of 3 rounds,” Holyfield expressed confidently. “3 rounds I did for 12 to 13 years for free. I’m always thinking that the person who takes care of themselves well.. they the ones that tend to last. You know even though I’m 4 years older than him… It wouldn’t be a problem.”

The fight is scheduled to happen on May 29th at Hard Rock Stadium. Boxing fans will surely love this rematch as the two last met in 1997 and ended with Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear off. Hopefully, the money disputes are over and we can enjoy the match on May 29th.