Three University of Virginia football players were identified as victims of the fatal shooting that occurred in Charlottesville and the suspect in custody is an ex-football player for the school.

The community of Charlottesville, Virginia is searching for answers after a violent shooting Sunday night. A former UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip.

This morning the school was left with few details to offer the public at the time. Police said the shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. last night on Culbreth Road and left three people dead and two injured.

The suspected shooter was revealed to be former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones. Jones was located after a nearly 12-hour manhunt by authorities.

Later today it was revealed that three University Of Virginia football players were killed in the shooting.

Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry were named as two of the fatal victims. The third victim wide receiver Devin Chandler, was later revealed in a tweet by his cousin asking for prayers for the family.

The Family of Lavel Davis Jr. has started a GoFundMe to help with arrangements.