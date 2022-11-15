Bossip Video

It’s still very difficult to reconcile the fact that Takeoff is no longer walking among us in the physical. It is always a tragedy whenever any young person is taken from their loved ones abruptly but there is something particularly disheartening about this death. It just doesn’t feel real.

If we feel that way as fans, outsiders, and members of the culture, we can’t even begin to imagine the overwhelming pain that Kirshnik Khari Ball’s family and friends are feeling right now. Especially his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. Up to this point, we had heard from Quavo, Cardi B, and others who were close to Take but we understandably hadn’t heard from Offset aside from the comments he made at the funeral in Atlanta last week.

Today, the man born Kiari Kendrell Cephus dropped a letter to his cousin on Instagram that will bring tears to your eyes. Each word is as painful to read as it undoubtedly was to write.

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been turned upside down by Takeoff’s violent and untimely passing. That second slide of Offset hugging his brother at a photoshoot is an image that will forever live in our minds.