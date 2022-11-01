Bossip Video

Celebrities, athletes, politicians, and more are sharing their condolences after Takeoff was senselessly murdered in Houston.

Early Tuesday tragic news broke that Takeoff, 1/3 of the Migos, was killed in Houston, Texas. The details surrounding his murder are still unclear but the shooting happened outside of a bowling alley where a private event was being held. Takeoff was in Houston with his uncle Quavo on a balcony with a large group when an altercation broke out that led to gunshots being fired.

Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene. Quavo was uninjured but Houston police confirmed two additional victims were at nearby hospitals with injuries.

Celebrities Share Their Condolences For Takeoff & His Family After His Tragic Passing

As word spread of Takeoff’s passing, many close associates and peers took to social media to share condolences. Rich The Kid who was close to Takeoff prior to their respective rap careers shared a heartfelt message.

Today I lost more than a brother . My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t . The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! i can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever🤞🏾❤️🤝🏽 🕊

Comedian Druski who is from the Northside of Atlanta like the Migos rapper shared his condolences.

Today is a sad day for Gwinnett @yrntakeoff you & the Migos played such a huge part in my inspiration to my success being from the same place & seeing yall do it first…Hell, I thought I was Migo Gang as much as I used to throw yalls gang sign up 😂 This one hurts man, we gotta stop this shit eventually 🙏🏾🤦🏾‍♂️ #RIPTake

You can read more condolences and tributes to Takeoff from the likes of Gucci Mane, Kerry Washington, and politicians below.