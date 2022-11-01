BREAKING NEWS: Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28, Shot & Killed In Houston

There’s insanely sad news to report regarding a member of a North Atlanta rap group.

TMZ is confirming that Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, has died.

Law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses tell TMZ that he was killed in Houston shortly after 2:30 AM. The rapper, 28, was fatally shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game.

The outlet adds that Takeoff and his uncle/Unc & Phew cohort Quavo were at a dice game when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff either in the head or near his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Photos have surfaced of Quavo tending to Takeoff after the shooting.

Quavo was uninjured. Houston police have confirmed that two additional victims were located at nearby hospitals.

This story is still developing…