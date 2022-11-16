Exclusive: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Besties Launch Their ‘The Misadventures Of Cyn And Jonathan’ Series

We’ve been loving Cyn Santana and Jonathan Fernandez’s antics on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ for a long time — and now they’re getting a spinoff!

Cyn Santana And Jonathan Fernandez Launch YouTube Series

The Misadventures of Cyn and Jonathan follows the Love & Hip Hop fan favorites and real-life best friends Cyn Santana and Jonathan Fernandez as they challenge themselves to step outside of their comfort zones to take on bucket list adventures. From skydiving to swimming with sharks, this dynamic duo takes big risks to learn about themselves (and each other) in the process.

Check out an exclusive first look clip below:

Play

The first season will roll out seven 15-25 minute action-packed episodes every Wednesday through December 28th. Episode activities include skydiving, alpaca farming, hip hop improv, aquarium visits, strolling through a bug museum, navigating ropes courses, nude figure drawing and more unexpected adventures.

Are you excited to watch?

The first episode of The Misadventures of Cyn & Jonathan launches at noon on the Love & Hip Hop YouTube Channel