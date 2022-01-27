The casts of Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew are coming together for an exciting 2 part special in celebration of Black History Month.

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, will explore the deep connection between Black history and African ancestry. DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, who is the co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com, will help a few Love & Hip Hop stars reveal their rich African lineage through a powerful DNA test. Founded in 2003, African Ancestry is the world leader in tracing maternal and paternal lineages of African descent. The company has helped nearly 750,000 people re-connect with the roots of their family tree.

Dr. Paige’s thorough DNA analysis will guide the crew to identify their African ethnic group and country of origin. Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd, and Momma Dee will take part in the unique special, while Black Ink Crew cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kills will design tattoos inspired by the Love & Hip Hop cast’s ancestral history.

Additionally, the thought-provoking special will examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenge stereotypes about Black culture, all while celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance, and food. VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, and Andrew Huang for Monami Productions. Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy will premiere on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Take a look at the exciting trailer for the special below.

Will you be watching?

