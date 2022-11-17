Bossip Video

Parents are people too and sometimes they’re not good people. Nothing speaks to that sentiment more than the video that you’re about to watch…

Generally, Black children are taught to respect and adore the people who brought them into the world. Just the thought of disrespecting your parents is enough to trigger PTSD from the whoopins, beatings, spankings, and other punishments that have left enduring trauma on a great many people. However, from a Black perspective, white kids notoriously get away with talking to their parental units all types of crazy with little to no consequence. We’ve historically seen lil’ Timmy or lil’ Abigail say things to their mothers and fathers that would have had our Black a**es sent directly to the upper room.

We say all that to say, we’re not sure what happens in biracial homes but a TikTok user named @saginthesunforever had some things to get off their chest at their father’s funeral and they absolutely refused to bite their tongue. This is one of the most savage takedowns we’ve ever seen of anyone dead or alive.

“What you are is a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, Trump-loving, cis, straight white man. That is all you will ever be to me.”

Oh, but it gets worse. Press play on the clip below.

Even in silence, you could practically hear the shock on the faces of the audience. Even the smattering of applause had an undertone of “Did they really just say that?!?”

According to Newsweek, the TikTok user whose real name is Saga (pronouns they/them) spoke to The National Desk about their million-plus viewed video and said the following:

“Funerals and speeches are to provide solace to the people giving them. My solace was in my truth. It was in expressing and condemning all of the trauma my father has caused me and expressing my grief the way I needed to express it.”

They continued:

“Some people think the funeral wasn’t the right place but what was the right place? When EVER would I get another opportunity to speak my truth and not just on tiktok to a screen but REALLY speak it. A part of me wanted to prove to myself that I had the bravery and the balls to be able to stand in my truth and belt it out to whoever could hear which is why I did it.”

Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, and Dylan never spit fire this hot. Sheesh.