Video shows Blueface shooting at me who allegedly made fun of him in Las Vegas, and gets released on $50k bail.

On Tuesday Blueface was arrested by undercover authorities in Las Vegas on an open warrant for attempted murder. Yes, you read that correctly attempted MURDER. The video of his arrest went viral as Blueface was held until he could face the judge.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Blueface was able to secure a release for $50k. The charges stem from an altercation that happened on October 8th.

Footage Surfaces of Blueface Allegedly Shooting At A Driver Who Made Fun Of Him

After his arrest suddenly video from the altercation on the Las Vegas strip appeared online. As seen below the video shows a man trying to run him over while he isn’t phased at all. Allegedly he discharged a firearm in response to the aggression from the driver.

According to 8NewsNow, the victim in the altercation said he spoke with the rapper earlier in the night inside Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club. He claims he was shot after making a joke about Blueface “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle”.

Authorities did speak about the footage that hit the internet and broke it down for those who had questions.

“It appears that words were exchanged and a black male adult in dark clothing aggressively approaches [the victim’s] truck reaching towards his waistband area,” documents said. “[The victim] accelerates in his truck, and a black male adult in a hooded sweatshirt brandishes a handgun and discharges what appears to be two rounds at the vehicle.”

To be honest the entire situation seems to be something that could have been avoided or defused. However, it opens the question if the famous crip was acting in self-defense?