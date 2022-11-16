Bossip Video

Blueface was arrested by undercover officers in Las Vegas for an open warrant for attempted murder stemming from an October altercation. Unsurprisingly and unfortunately, his on-again-off-again girlfriend is vowing to stick by his side.

Blueface’s dating life has been the topic of conversation for most of 2022 because social media can’t take their eyes off his drama-filled relationship with Chrisean Rock.

From physical altercations to recanted domestic violence allegations to make-up sex, they’ve shared it all with their followers and the oversharing has landed them their very own show.

Ahead of the show’s premiere however, Blueface is finding himself in some MAJOR trouble with the law.

Blueface Arrested In Las Vegas For Attempted Murder

People have pleaded for Chrisean Rock to get away from Blueface and the opportunity may have just presented itself. According to TMZ, Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas by undercover police for an open warrant. Surprisingly the warrant was for attempted murder.

In the video, everyone seemed confused when authorities moved in including Chrisean Rock and other bystanders. Charges in the warrant include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. TMZ adds that he’s also facing an additional charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. Reportedly the charges stem from an altercation that happened on Oct. 8.

Along with the attempted murder warrant, Blueface had another warrant for missing court for operating an unregistered vehicle in Nevada.

Unsurprisingly, Chrisean Rock said that she will be sticking by her man.

She’s also been tweeting about her “daddy” while he remains in jail.

Are you shocked about the latest chapter in the Blueface/Chrisean Rock saga?