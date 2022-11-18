Bossip Video

Reportedly Fulton County prosecutors plan to call over 300 witnesses in the YSL Rico case involving Young Thug & Gunna.

As 2022 comes to a close it means one of the most high-profile trials is about to get underway. Earlier this year Young Thug and Gunna were named in an extensive 56-count federal indictment and are accused of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Both parties have filed motions seeking a bond but of course, all of them have been denied. In refiled charges, Gunna seemingly was erased from the paperwork but still remains imprisoned. Both men will have their day in court in January unless the trial is delayed. As we get closer to 2023 more details are coming out from the reported decade-long investigation that landed the two in jail.

Prosecutors Reportedly Plan To Call 300 Witnesses In Young Thug & Gunna’s YSL Rico Trial

According to the AJC, prosecutors sought to delay the upcoming trial but Judge Ural Glanville denied that motion. Fulton County prosecutor Adriane Love revealed future plans to Judge Glanville and shared that around 300 witnesses will be called. Witnesses have been frequently mentioned in the case with claims that they’ve been threatened unless they stay silent. One witness is reportedly in protective custody until the trial starts.