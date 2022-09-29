Bossip Video

Gunna and his legal team are filing their third bond motion to hopefully get him released from jail.

In May of this year, Fulton County announced a shocking 56-count indictment against Young Thug’s YSL label. While Young Thug was arrested at the time of the indictment being unsealed, Gunna was nowhere to be found. Gunna’s legal team contacted authorities and he turned himself in without an issue several hours later. Both Gunna and Young Thug have applied for bail but they’ve both been unceremoniously denied.

In a recent VladTV interview journalist George Chidi revealed the bond reportedly has been automatically denied due to one member from the YSL indictment still not being in police custody. The alleged shooter of Lil Wayne’s tour bus is reportedly still at large and Chidi claims that with the alleged threats to witnesses, police will likely not approve the bond until the suspect is in custody.

Gunna Files Third Bond Motion Citing Zero Evidence Of Violent Acts Or Connections To Suspected Crimes

According to Complex, On September 26th Gunna’s legal team pushed for another bond hearing due to Gunna being dropped from the only “serious overt act” attached to his name. In addition, Georgia prosecutors have also failed to show any evidence to support a reason to hold Gunna behind bars, says the rapper’s lawyers. Even when Gunna was named in the indictment social media users were quick to joke that he was arrested for simply being around based on the charges listed.

“The State has presented no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious overt act (75) that was present when the first bond hearing was held,” Gunna’s legal team has argued in their quest for a new bond hearing.

Prosecutors have successfully had his bond denied two times before but now with the new refiled charges leaving him out of the serious allegations he might just get lucky.

Hopefully, Gunna can at least get house arrest until the trial starts in January.

“Sergio Kitchens (Gunna) is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond,” Steven Sadow, Gunna’s co-lead counsel, told Complex on Wednesday.