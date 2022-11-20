TikTokers Claim That #LoveIsBlind’s SK Serially Cheated On Raven–‘The Girls Will Not Be Silenced’

Rumors are swirling that things are over for a Love Is Blind couple amid some shocking cheating claims.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is facing multiple allegations that he cheated on Raven Ross, the woman he was engaged to but turned down at the altar during the show’s third season.

During the show’s reunion reportedly filmed in March, SK, 34, and Raven, 29, revealed that they were working things out and dating long distance while SK studied at grad school in California. Raven even recently gushed about rekindling her romance with the Nigerian grad student.

“After the wedding, he reached out and said, “I’m sorry. I hope we can rebuild things and just keep going with our connection in the same way,” Raven told Variety. “I was like, “Yeah, you have to say sorry, sir!” Luckily, after a few days, we were in the same place mentally of, “OK, I don’t want to lose this person. So how do we move forward?”

Despite their big dating reveal and booed-up photos…

two women have alleged that SK’s been creeping behind Raven’s back and they’ve both dropped receipts.

Woman On TikTok Says SK Messaged Her On A Dating App

Last week a TikToker with the account @emmwho9 accused SK of talking to her on a dating app while he was with Raven.

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now,” wrote the TikToker.

She followed up with another post.

“I didn’t want to do this, but hate to see cheating men get away with it,” wrote the woman who also shared a video of SK kayaking with her and alleged texts from SK dating back to April.

Despite the woman “exposing” SK, Raven shot the cheating rumors down and said she was sticking by her man’s side.

“I don’t have anything to say about it,” the reality star said in a video that she quickly posted and deleted. “To summarize, rumors are rumors. And we’re fine. We’re good. That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him,” she added.

She also shared several videos of herself reacting to the drama.

“Me calling AT&T to pull up the messages y’all we’re talking about,” she captioned a video making light of what went down.

Now another TikToker has come forward and she has lengthy receipts that Raven might not be able to ignore.

TikToker Claims That SK Is Her Ex-Boyfriend Who Recently Tried To Rekindle Their Romance

TikToker @HannahBethStyle has come forward to call out SK as a “phony angel.”

“Don’t ever give ugly men a chance,” she captioned a video calling out an unnamed ex who said he had a “fake fiance” from a reality show on Netflix.

According to Hannah, she dated SK back in 2019 and they remained friends—but in July 2021 he invited her on a trip to Ibiza. While there she alleges that she found text messages between SK and someone in his phone saved as “fiancé.” Allegedly when she confronted SK about the contact, he told her that he was with the fiancé, who was clearly Raven, “for money” on Love Is Blind and they were just friends.

Hannah whose video now has over 4 million views added that SK agreed to introduce her to Raven, but when she reached out to Raven herself on Instagram he panicked and said he told her would “handle it himself.” Hannah said that the introduction never happened and but she and SK were together in May 2022 during a couple’s trip to Cabo.

She also alleged that she saw him in August and he invited her to Miami just last month in September.

You can watch Hannah Beth’s video below.

SK has yet to speak on the cheating rumors but he’s turned his comments completely off on Instagram.

Love Is Blind fans are also pointing out that Raven’s completely scrubbed her Instagram of SK’s pictures.

Buzzfeed reports that Raven recently responded with prayer hand emojis to a comment that said “dodged a bullet with that one sis” and also laughed at a fan who said SK’s behavior is the “biggest plot twist ever.”

“Literally lol,” wrote the pilates instructor.

It looks like it might unfortunately be grand opening/grand closing for these two.

What do YOU think about the cheating rumors? We were rooting for you, SK!