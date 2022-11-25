Bossip Video

It’s hard to believe this year is going so quickly, but Black Friday is tomorrow(!!!) and it’s the perfect time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping. And by Christmas shopping, we mean shopping to buy yourself a Christmas outfit.

For all of our plus sized people out there, finding cute clothes can be a struggle–but there are more and more options every single year. If you’re gonna add to your wardrobe, you might as well shop around for some good sales, because you already know how these companies try and tax those of us rocking anything other than straight sizes.

Peep our list down below to see some good plus size Black Friday deals (not just for the girls!) to snag some cute pieces at a good price.

This Faux Leather Moto Jumpsuit from Eloquii — 50% off for Black Friday

The New Look Curve Hooded Belted Longline Vest from ASOS is the perfect staple to step up any winter ensemble.

ASOS also has the hookup on clothes for our big & tall boys, like this ASOS DESIGN oversized Car Coat.

The Plus Pink Satin Feather Trim Wrap Mini Dress from River Island. You can get up to 25% off your entire purchase.

Gabrielle Union is always dropping some great pieces with FTF, like this Islande Faux Leather Tie Front Dress that’s on sale. The Philana Tie Waist Trench Coat from her collection is 50% off, too.

Another Eloquii stunner: This pink Fringe Sweater matching set that’s the perfect combination of comfy and cute.

The Tugga Coat from Athleta can be thrown over your gym outfit for brunch or a shopping trip.

Another coat for the men, the Daniel Hechter Paris Overcoat from DXL. It goes for a pretty penny, so Black Friday is the perfect time to shop.

Last but not least: Matching Christmas Pajamas. Old Navy has styles and sizes for the whole fam.

Happy shopping!