Well, the Thanksgiving holiday is here and it’s time to host and serve your loved ones. You’re probably stressed about making sure everyone is enjoying themselves but one thing we want to help make carefree is the cocktails.

Bossip’s 2022 Thanksgiving Cocktail Guide

Let us lay out all the things you need to make amazing drinks or for your guests to help themselves, or you can pick a family member to be your holiday bartender. One thing’s for sure, we once again have an extensive handpicked cocktail selection with something for everyone to enjoy.

From Cranberry DeLeón margaritas to Hennessy Honey cocktails, check out BOSSIP’s 2022 Thanksgiving cocktail guide below.

Limonata

Ingredients:

2 parts Averna

1 part lemon juice

3⁄4 part sage-infused simple syrup

3 parts soda water

Method: Combine all ingredients aside from soda water in a shaking tin. Shake vigorously, strain over fresh ice in a highball glass, top with soda water, and garnish with a fresh sage leaf.

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

The Macallan Speyside Sipper

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

½ oz Membrillo

¼ Lime

3 oz Sprite’s Delight Tea

1 grapefruit

Method: Dissolve ½ oz Membrillo into Sprite’s Delight Tea. Add 1 oz Fresh grapefruit and .25 oz lime. Serve tall over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with membrillo slice.

DELEÓN Cranberry Maragarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado

½ oz – Orange Liqueur

¾ oz – Spiced Cranberry Syrup

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange wheel and fresh cranberries. Save yourself some time and order the cocktail kit here.

Patrón Pumpkin Pie Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN Silver

1.5 oz Orange juice

1.5 oz Pumpkin purée

0.75 oz Lemon juice

1 0z Honey Pumpkin Spice syrup*

Pumpkin Pie Spice blend for garnish

Orange twist for garnish

Method: In a cocktail shaker, add all of the ingredients for the pumpkin pie martini, except the spice blend and orange twist, and shake. Strain the cocktail into a martini glass. Dust with the pumpkin pie spice blend and garnish with an orange twist, then serve.

*Honey pumpkin spice syrup recipe:

1 cup Water

1 cup Honey

2 tsps Pumpkin pie spice blend

In a small pot, whisk together all of the pumpkin spice ingredients. Over high heat, bring the mixture to a boil. Once at a boil, turn off the heat and allow the syrup to completely cool.

Jubilee Punch Bowl

Ingredients:

6 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 parts Maraschino Liqueur

2 parts Lemon juice

2 parts Elderflower Cordial

12 parts Sparkling apple cider

Slices of fruit (apples, lemons, cucumber) to garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Ladle punch over ice a few times, garnish and serve. The cucumber and rose essence of Hendrick’s Gin beautifully compliment the citrus notes within, creating the most wondrous batched cocktail to share with friends and family this holiday season.

Natural Light “Home For The Holiday’s Punch”

Ingredients (12 servings):

1 cup Natural Light Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

2 cup Pomegranate juice

2 cup Orange juice

2 cups Cranberry Juice

½ cup Lime juice

2 cups Ginger ale

Ice

Garnish:

Pomegranate seeds

1 Orange sliced

1 Lime sliced

Method: In a large punch bowl, add Natural Light Strawberry Lemonade Vodka, pomegranate juice, orange juice, Cranberry juice, lime juice, and ginger ale. Add orange slices, lime slices, pomegranate seeds, and ice. Serve in glasses filled with ice.

Harvest Dram

Ingredients:

2oz Aberfeldy 12

.5 oz Mulled Wine Syrup

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

Garnish: Orange peel with cloves

Method: Combine all ingredients into the tin, except for the prosecco, shake long and hard, and strain into glass. Top with prosecco

D’ussé Red Dragon

Ingredients:

2 Parts D’USSÉ XO Cognac

¾ parts fresh lemon juice

¾ parts simple syrup

¼ Chinese five-spice powder

4 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters

Glass & Garnish: Rocks with star anise

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain onto ice-filled rocks

D’USSÉ Holiday Cheer Punch

Ingredients:

750 ML D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

32 OZ Cloudy Apple Cider

12 OZ Pomegranate Juice

12 OZ Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Glass & Garnish: Large Punch Bowl, Stemless Wine & Cinnamon Sticks, Orange Wheels

Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with orange wheels and cinnamon sticks. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

Holiday Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 oz Espresso

¾ oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

½ oz Maple Syrup

Glass & Garnish: Coupe, 3 Coffee Beans

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

The Hennessy Coqui Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 Cup Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

0.5 Cup Rum

2 oz Frangelico™

0.75 Cup evaporated milk

0.25 Cup coconut cream

2 Egg yolks

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Method: Combine the ingredients in a blender. Blend lightly so as to avoid foam. Leave chilled in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours and serve either neat or over ice in Punch or Rocks glasses. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

The Hennessy Honey Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

0.15 oz Of acacia honey

1.5 oz Hot water

1 Slice of lemon

Method: In a glass, mix the Hennessy, honey, and hot but not boiling water. Stir to dissolve the honey. Garnish with a lemon slice.

The Jerry Thomas Brandy Punch Cocktail

Ingredients:

12.5 oz Hennessy V.S

5 oz Of Water

5 oz Of Lightly Aged Rum

2 Cups of simple syrup or 3 cups of sugar

9 oz Of lemon juice

0.5 oz Of Grand Marnier™

4 oz Of Hibiscus Grenadine

0.5 A Pineapple sliced

2 Oranges sliced into wheels

1 Package of Raspberries

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir to dissolve the sugar as much as possible. Add a large block of ice to chill punch before serving.

Proper Twelve Proper Mocha

Ingredients:

1 oz Proper No. Twelve

.75 oz Crème de Cacao

.25 oz Coffee Liqueur

4 oz Coffee

Method: Mix all ingredients together in a footed glass. Top with whipped cream and garnish with cocoa powder.

CAZADORES Cazadores 100 Year Estate MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1 1/2 OZ TEQUILA CAZADORES BLANCO

1/2 OZ ST-GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR

1/2 OZ AGAVE NECTAR

3/4 OZ FRESH LIME JUICE

Method: Place in a shaker, shake well and pour over ice.

Natural Light’s “Hightide Hot Toddy” Cocktail

Ingredients:

1½ oz Natural Light Lemonade Vodka

½ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz Spiced Honey Syrup

2 cinnamon sticks

6 whole clove

Honey

4-6 oz Hot Water

Method: Prepare spiced honey syrup. Add spiced honey syrup, lemon juice, and vodka into a mug and stir to incorporate. Add hot water, stir gently, and garnish with a clove-studded lemon wheel.

CÎROC French Fall 75

Ingredients:

1.2 oz CÎROC Vodka

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Vanilla Syrup

Top Up with champagne

Method: Shake the first three ingredients with ice and top up with ice champagne. Serve in a champagne glass. Garnish with dark grapes.

CÎROC Appletini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC Apple

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with apple slices.

Very Special Creme de la Creme

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy

1 oz white creme de cacao

1 oz heavy cream

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, and shake well. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Don Muerte

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

3/4 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/4 oz Agave Nectar

1/2 tsp. Activated Charcoal Powder

Method: Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and activated charcoal powder into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a double rock glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Baileys S’mores Shot

Ingredients:

1 oz Baileys S’mores

1 Marshmallow(s)

Method: Add Baileys S’mores into a shot glass. Add one large or several smaller Marshmallows for a delicious treat.

Johnnie Walker Spiced Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Blended Scotch

.25 oz Spiced Syrup*

5 Drops Bittered Sling Aromatic Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into an ice-filled stirring vessel and stir about 40 times so that the cocktail is chilled and properly diluted. Strain over a large cube in a double rocks glass and garnish with orange oil and peel.

*Spiced Syrup: Combine 2 orange peels, 8 whole cloves, 5 cinnamon sticks, 1 whole nutmeg (crushed), and 4-inch piece fresh ginger (sliced) in a small pot and add 1 Cup plus 2 ounces of water. Bring to a light boil for 10 mins. Reduce heat and add 1 Cup granulated sugar. Heat on low for 20 mins, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, add 3 dashes of allspice and let cool for 10 minutes, then fine strain and store chilled

Tanqueray Autumn Equinox Created By: Mixologist Danny Louie

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tanqueray London Dry

.75oz Almond Syrup

.75oz Lime

.25oz Passionfruit (Small Hands Food)

Method: Build all ingredients in a shaker and shake. Fine strain into a punch glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.