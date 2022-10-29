Bossip Video

Here are our hand-picked cocktails to help you relax and enjoy Halloween 2022 in style while putting your mixing skills to work.

The Halloween weekend is upon us and after you figure out your costume and plans there is still one important question left. That question is what are we drinking? Don’t worry as always we’ve got you covered with our Halloween Drink Guide. If you want to show out and get the host of the year award we got you covered. Some of us aren’t the best mixologist but don’t worry we’ve got you covered as well. As always please drink responsibly.

Harvest Halloween Bloody Mary Bar

Ingredients:

2 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

4 Cherry Tomatoes

3 Cucumber Slices

2-3 Dashes Hot Sauce

2-3 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce

3 Sprigs Fresh Dill

3 Fresh Basil Leaves

1 Fresh Tarragon Sprig

Top with Tomato Juice

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method: Muddle all ingredients, strain over fresh ice, top with tomato juice and stir.

Glassware: Cocktail Glass

Garnish: Rim with salt and choice of Vegetables, Herbs, and Snacks.

Pumpkin Pie Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Beach Whiskey Island Coconut

1 tbsp. Pumpkin Puree

1 tbsp. Coconut or Regular Milk

.5 oz Cointreau

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into glass.

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Rim with colored sugar for Halloween

Caramel Apple Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon

1 oz. Apple Whiskey

.5 oz. Butterscotch Schnapps

Top with Ginger Ale

Method: Shake all ingredients and strain

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Apple Slice

Vampires of Perthshire

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt Scotch Whisky

.25 oz Apple Cider Syrup

.25 oz Averna

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

METHOD: Add all ingredients to a glass and stir. Express oil of an orange peel and discard.

The Witching Hour Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

2 Spoons of a Fruit Preserve or Jam of your choice (Blackberry or Strawberry highly recommended)

¼ Part Simple Syrup (Optional)

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Fine strain into a rocks glass over ice and garnish with fruit matching the jam/preserve used. The rose and cucumber essences of Hendrick’s blend beautifully with any jam/preserve to create a curious Halloween cocktail, enjoy!

Don Muerte

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

3/4 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/4 oz Agave Nectar

1/2 tsp. Activated Charcoal Powder

Glassware: Double Rocks Glass

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Preparation: Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and activated charcoal powder into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a double rock glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

BACARDÍ Miami Spice

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

1/2 oz BACARDÍ Spiced

3/4 oz Coconut Cream

3/4 oz Pumpkin Purée

1/2 oz Cinnamon Syrup

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1/4 oz Passion Fruit Purée

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a Pearl Diver Glass filled with pebbled or crushed ice and garnish with an orange slice and freshly grated nutmeg.

BACARDÍ Diablo Colada

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

1 oz Real-coco

1 oz Pineapple Juice

3 Frozen Blackberries

1-3 Dashes Bittermens Hellfire Shrub

½ Cup Ice

Blackberries as Garnish

Pineapple Fronds as Garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients into a blender full of ice and blend until smooth. Pour into a highball or hurricane glass. Garnish with three blackberries on a cocktail pick and three pineapple fronds.