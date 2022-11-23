BOSSIP Exclusive: Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn & Anton Cropper Talk Black Family Comedy ‘Fantasy Football’

Are you ready for some ‘Fantasy Football?’

We’re all living in Marsai Martin‘s world that expanded with Paramount+ family comedy ‘Fantasy Football’ starring the 18-year-old executive/producer who discovers she can magically control her father Bobby’s (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field.

When she plays as her dad in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, Bobby–a running back for the Atlanta Falcons–is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back with the support of his wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland).

With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie’s new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family.

“Having it, at the core, being a father-daughter thing is absolutely beautiful,” said Martin (who plays Callie) in an interview with ET. “My dad is a big Madden fan… He loves everything football, so just like how your dad teaches the kid how to drive, that was my dad teaching me how to play Madden.”

Peep the wacky trailer below:

Packed with heart and hysterical hijinks, the heartwarming father-daughter comedy also stars Rome Flynn, Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris, and Isac Ivan with special appearances by Nate Burleson, Jim Nance, and Tony Romo.

We caught up with Marsai, Kelly, Rome, and director Anton Cropper to talk ‘Fantasy Football’ in our interviews you can enjoy below:

‘Fantasy Football’ is produced in partnership with The SpringHill Company’s Emmy award-winning studio team founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and Genius Entertainment, spearheaded by Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin, and Carol Martin in association with NFL Films and with the support of EA SPORTS™, the Atlanta Falcons, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

‘Fantasy Football’ premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on November 25th, 2022.