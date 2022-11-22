Bossip Video

Kanye West aka Ye has been keeping to himself after generating a storm of backlash heading into the end of 2022, but rest assured he has big plans for the future.

In the past few months, Kanye West has broken free from essentially every brand he was in business with. Gap’s business dealings with Ye went up in flames after the retailer couldn’t execute promises made in the partnership and Adidas cut ties with Ye even though it could potentially hurt them more than the rapper himself. After weeks of his antisemitic media tour, Ye has been out of the public eye but one member of the paparazzi recently caught up with him.

Ye Talks Future Plans, Reveals He Will Sell Balenciaga, Adidas & Gap Hoodies For $20 To Support His ‘Ye2024’ Campaign

Celebrity news site X17 was able to get an update on Ye and an exclusive tour of his Los Angeles workshop.

In the video, you can see employees hard at work with sewing machines showing Ye is still pressing forward in fashion. Around the office, you can see tons of clothing on the floor, on tables, and hanging on rails. Instantly you notice a lot of the garments are branded with 2024. Ye later confirmed that’s because he will run for president in 2024.

“I cut up 100 hoodies, Yeezy, Balenciaga, Gap, and Adidas, and everything we do is going to cost $20,” said Ye in the video. “We need to make sure everyone receives the same level of cuts, the same level of food, same level of water, same level of education. We’re engineering opportunities, we’re getting past the past, we’re focused on the future,” he continued.

Later in the video, he showed off a new jacket he designed and explained the design updating process.

“It’s gonna take us a while to update,” said Ye. “As a species we need to update together. Everything’s been so divisive: when they say ‘diversity,’ people look at that like it’s a good thing, but we’re the United States of America.”

Ye seems ready and excited to use his creativity without restriction. How this all officially ties into his 2024 campaign has yet to be seen.