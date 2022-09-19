Bossip Video

Kanye West takes to Instagram to share restrictions placed on his Yeezy trademark in the aftermath of terminating his 10- Gap partnership

For the past few weeks, Kanye West has used to Instagram account to give a look inside the rich people’s problems he’s been dealing with. He shared his displeasure with Adidas stealing his designs and also shared that Gap seems asleep at the wheel in their 10-year partnership. Kanye revealed his plans to go solo and no longer work with brands and even ended his Gap deal due to the brand not addressing his concerns in a timely manner.

When Kanye West stopped by CNBC’s Closing Bell for an interview about leaving Gap you could see the Gap stock quickly begin to freefall.

Last night Kanye shared new restrictions placed on his Yeezy trademark in the aftermath of his split from Gap and quest to leave Adidas as well. The restrictions are focused on Yeezy standalone activities under licensing and endorsement agreements with Adidas and strategic agreements with Gap. Also, the list includes restrictions on footwear, apparel, and other items that copy or resemble any designs used for Yeezy by Adidas or Gap. In short, they are trying to force Ye’s hand or discourage his plans moving forward. Of course, Ye isn’t going to let the corporations dictate how he moves and he simply said; “Welp guess the war isn’t over.”

Not even 24 hours later Kanye posted a screenshot from his lawyers saying that restrictions have been removed, but hopefully Kanye shares more insight into the matter.