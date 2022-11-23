‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Emily Tells Dauri Not To Call Her Anymore Unless He Cuts Off Smoke!

The holidays are here, but not everyone is feeling the spirit on Love During Lockup this week.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s episode of Love During Lockup where Emily and Dauri have a really tough phone call following her unpleasant run-in with his friend Smoke. Ultimately Emily tells Dauri he’ll have to choose between her and the friend he says saved his life, who he considers to be his brother.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Welp… As hard as it seemed like it should be, Dauri didn’t seem to have a moment’s hesitation in making that choice. Normally with this show, it’s the non-cons we have to worry about, but Emily was sounding like Dauri might get his pink slip from her at ANY MINUTE. Do you think she’s just had enough and Smoke was the straw that broke the camel’s back? Or do you think she should have saved the ultimatum and just walked away from Dauri?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Tai confronts Hottie about his other fiancée. Michael’s sister drops a bomb on Justine. Emily gives Dauri an ultimatum. Jessica is shocked by Dustin’s revelation. Chelsea visits a lawyer to uncover the truth about Mikey.

New episode of “Love During Lockup” airs Friday, November 25 at 9/8c on WE tv