‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: French Montana Tells Van Lathan, ‘If Chinx Was Alive, Chinx Would Be Top 5’

Hump Day has arrived! We’re one day away from a new episode of Hip Hop Homicides and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip featuring French Montana.

If you haven’t been keeping up, Hip Hop Homicides is WE tv’s new series from Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mona Scott-Young. Each week Van Lathan dives deep into the stories of artists whose lives were tragically cut short. This week, Van meets up with French Montana to talk about the life and death of his friend and partner in rap – Chinx.

Check out the sneak preview clip below:

Rapper and French Montana protege, Chinx, was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Queens, NY in 2015. Was his murder the bloody end of a feud born in prison? And once he was back on the streets, was Chinx actually being “hunted” by his killer?

The new episode of Hip Hop Homicides airs Thursday, November 24 at 9 PM ET/PT on WeTV