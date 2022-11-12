His Royal HAAAN-ness French Montana Celebrates 38th Birthday With Nelly, Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel & More In Hidden Hills

Happy birthday French Montana!

French Montana celebrated his 38th birthday with a Moroccan Playboy Nights-themed bash that brought out Nelly, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Tiffany Haddish, Jordin Sparks, Coi Lerai, Soulja Boy, Swizz Beatz, Justin & King Combs, Draya Michele, and more.

The star-studded affair went down at Montana’s private estate in Hidden Hills where guests enjoyed good vibes, live entertainment, and lavish decor at the latest buzzy celebrity bash of Scorpio SZN.

In one of the many highlights of the night, Swizz Beatz gifted French Montana a whole entire CAMEL which raised the bar yet again for celebrity gifts.

Peep all of the selects from the party below:

This comes after the ‘Unforgettable’ rapper revealed that he woke up in the ICU in Los Angeles after his birthday party in November 2019.

“I was runnin’ for like a good 20 years without a break, and God put a stop to that,” he admitted in an interview with XXL. “I had a little health scare. I tell people all the time, ‘If you don’t end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn’t a good birthday.'”

TMZ reported that he experienced cardiac issues, stomach pains, and an elevated heart rate prior to this collapse which led to the hitmaking rapper making drastic lifestyle changes.