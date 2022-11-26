Bossip Video

Saweetie has been the hot topic of conversation since dropping her latest EP The Single Life last week.

It seems like every other day someone is giving their opinion on her latest project and it isn’t all good praises things started with fans criticizing Saweetie because of the delay of her first album, Pretty B*tch Music.

Saweetie initially revealed to fans that she would be dropping the album soon but eventually retracted that message because she “wants to create the best album possible.” To hold fans over until then she released a 6 song EP entitled The Single Life that has the streets talking.

A week after her EP was released DJ Akademiks took to social media to report that The Single Life allegedly only sold 2,000 units in its first week. He eventually admitted that he hasn’t substantiated the report, but he still uploaded it to his Instagram.

Soon enough the internet went into a frenzy and other figures within the music industry chimed in with their thoughts.

Producer Hitmaka formerly known as Yung Berg took to social media to say;

“Saweetie selling 2k is bad A&R vibes. Someone’s supposed to tell u this ain’t it! I also have issues with her having multiple platinum singles & not sticking with same formula that got her here. Someone gotta get fired.”

A number of people agreed with Hitmaka and thought the producer/Vice president of A&R at Atlantic Records made valid points.

“That’s why I can’t stand analytics! People couldn’t wait to not have to stand on gut feelings & goosebumps!” he added. “If it’s trending u sign them & it doesn’t work it takes away being accountable for what u signed. Now u can lean on ‘oh the numbers said’ …… MANNNN F*** ALL DAT.”

Fellow producer Sonny Digital soon entered the conversation and gave his two cents on the alleged report of The Single Life.

“13 million followers , hundreds of thousands likes on all pictures but album sold less than 2000 copies. That’s crazy. The math ain’t adding up,” he tweeted.

“If I had millions of followers and my album sold 2k I probably would just delete all my social media cause y’all lying to me,” he continued.

Saweetie’s fans came to her defense and felt that he was hating on her, however, he jumped back on Twitter and let it be known that was not the case.

“Before I came here to give my opinion I did listen to the album. I actually listened to everything that dropped that day. Just out of curiosity to see what the competition was on,” he wrote.

To round out the criticism was Joe Budden and others who blasted Sawaeetie for the song “Don’t Say Nothin’” where she cryptically addressed rumors about herself and her connections to Quavo and Lil Baby.

It really seems like Saweetie can’t catch a break but as the saying goes, “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.” Whether people are talking about her music, her beautiful looks, or bad breakups, Saweetie will remain relevant and her loyal fans will continue to stand by her.

Have YOU checked out The Single Life yet? What are your thoughts? Let us know below!