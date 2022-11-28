Bossip Video

Shanquella Robinson‘s untimely demise amongst “friends” in Cabo, Mexico is as shady as it is tragic, and with each passing day, we get closer to the truth coming to light. The group of young adults who traveled with Shanquella lied about “alcohol poisoning” to both the authorities and her family. Nobody is buying it and the house of cards is about to come crashing down.

According to CBSNews, prosecutors in Mexico are seeking the extradition of an unnamed female to answer charges for Shanquella’s murder which they believe was a “direct attack, not an accident.”

Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, told CBS Mornings that if the video of the attack on his daughter never came to light, then the “friends” would have likely gotten away with their BS story and Shanquella’s death would have forever remained a mystery.

The big lie appears to have begun the minute Shanquella required medical attention because they immediately called Shanquella’s mother to say that she was being treated for alcohol poisoning.

Mexican prosecutors are looking to charge the unnamed female with femicide, the act of killing a woman solely because of her gender. There is no word on whether or not the other “friends” are in legal trouble but Bernard Robinson wants everyone involved to stand in court and tell the truth.

