Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted by the paparazzi Sunday…

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Dinner at Giorgio Baldi

Source: Sil / Splash News

The Carters were photographed leaving a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi. We have to say that even on a casual day, Queen Bey still slays. Bey stepped out in a Whitney Museum longsleeved crewneck shirt and a pleated navy skirt, while Jay Z rocked an all-black fit and a Puma hat.

Here’s a closer look. We love how Bey dressed up the look a little with strappy sandals. And it appears that Julius wasn’t too far away. That’s him right next to Hov, riiiight?

Thanksgiving week is all about family but we’re glad Mom and Dad got a quality date night in. Shout out to Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir for letting them have the night off. LOL.

