Bossip Video

Even though the latest installment of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show was just released, she’s already thinking about the next one.

When asked which celebrity is her dream model for a future Savage X Fenty show, Rih dropped the name of one of the most iconic performers in the world.

“Beyoncé,” Rihanna told Justin Sylvester on E! News earlier this week. “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

We would like to see it!

On the other hand, despite focusing heavily on her career right now, Rihanna is still loving her life as a new mom, reportedly hoping to have more children with A$AP Rocky in the future.

A source told ET that the Fenty mogul always dreamed of being a mom, taking so much pride in her journey since giving birth back in May. Since things are seemingly going so well, it looks like the pair are already thinking about expanding their family once again.

“Rihanna and A$AP are so in love and have the best time together,” the source said. “They are also a great team when it comes to being parents to their baby boy. Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it. She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”

With how Rih talks about her life as a mom, it’s no surprise she’s already thinking about having more. She recently opened up to ET about her favorite part of motherhood so far, talking about just how sweet it is to wake up to her son in the morning.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” she told the publication. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

With how well Rihanna seems to be balancing mom life and work life, why not pop out a few more?