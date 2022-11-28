Get An Exclusive First Look At Tonight’s Premiere Of ‘VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’

We’re just hours away from the premiere of Season 3 of VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition!

We are so excited that the wildly popular hip-hop docuseries, VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, is set to return for season three tonight, Monday, November 28th 8PM ET/PT. Building from last season’s success, VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition brings back the original family of Love & Hip Hop, along with many fan favorites from all four cities, and takes the series international for the very first time with the cast heading to Jamaica.

This season cast members get a fresh perspective of what it means to be “family” and continue the tradition of celebrating Black Excellence during an action-packed, fun, and revealing two-week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings, and forgiveness. The star-studded cast features favorites from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood, and Miami, including Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Chrissy Lampkin, Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Jim Jones, Karen “KK” King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree, Scrapp Deleon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Spice, Sukihana, Teairra Mari, Tokyo Vanity and Trick Daddy.

Check out an exclusive preview from tonight's premiere episode below:





