VH1 is bringing together another batch of “Love & Hip-Hop” fan- favorites from all four cities for a special sizzling reunion.

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop” edition is set to return for season two on Monday, December 13th at 8 PM ET/PT, and viewers will see stars from ATL, New York, Hollywood, and Miami all together for some bonding with a splash of partying.

Building from last season’s success, “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” is continuing the tradition of celebrating Black Joy during an action-packed, fun, and revealing, week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings, and forgiveness.

The star-studded cast includes Amina Buddafly, Bobby Lytes, Booby Gibson, Brooke Valentine, Cisco Rosado, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana, Kimbella, Marcus Black, Mimi Faust, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Safaree, Shekinah Jo, Stevie J, Tara, Yo-Yo, and ZellSwag.

This season, viewers will see intermingling between various Love & Hip Hop cast members who may or may not know each other, along with examinations of iconic fractured relationships. With that, this season’s reunion will force the cast to start living in their truths, rediscover themselves, push the envelope on pro-social discussions, and possibly find a way to reinvent themselves and their relationships with each other.

BOSSIP’s sharing an exclusive extended sneak peek and in it, we see Peter Gunz’ baby’s mothers/former enemies Tara and Amina hugging it out and making amends…

and Safaree offering his estranged wife Erica Mena a heartfelt apology.

We also see some steamy whip cream kisses, a stripper pole, lap dancing, and all the fun you’d expect from this raucous crew.

Watch an exclusive extended sneak peek below.

Looks like this season won’t be one to miss—will YOU be watching?!

VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Rich Allen and Michael Carrozza for New Group Productions. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins and Jubba Seyyid are executive producers for VH1.

