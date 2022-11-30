Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally worked out the terms of their divorce, which comes nine months after the SKIMS founder was ruled legally single.

The 42-year-old reality star and 45-year-old rapper have just finalized their divorce, coming to an agreement about child custody and property. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Despite joint custody, Ye will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support.