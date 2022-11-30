Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally worked out the terms of their divorce, which comes nine months after the SKIMS founder was ruled legally single.
The 42-year-old reality star and 45-year-old rapper have just finalized their divorce, coming to an agreement about child custody and property. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.
Despite joint custody, Ye will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support.
The exes also agreed to settle disputes regarding their children by participating in mediation. If either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default. The couple’s assets, which includes their property, will be divided based upon their prenup.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. Their marriage first landed in hot water at the height of West’s public outbursts in 2020, which came after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and sobbed over very personal details about their family on the campaign trail and on Twitter.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, in December, she requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.
While Ye was resistant to the idea of divorce for a long time, clearly dragging out the process, it looks like he’s finally accepted his fate.
