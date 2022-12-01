Bossip Video

A Netflix reality star is publicly grieving the end of her marriage and shedding tears while doing so.

Iyanna McNeely of Love Is Blind season two took to TikTok this week to open up about finalizing her divorce from Jarrette Jones. As previously reported the couple called it quits in August and released a joint statement confirming that they’re “moving in different directions.”

On Wednesday, an emotional Iyanna cried while recapping the hopes she had for her marriage.

“It is official, divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real, so I’m crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage because I was so hopeful and had less baggage,” said Iyanna. “I’m crying for that marriage I thought could work.”

She also noted that her now ex-husband was not 100% authentic when the cameras weren’t rolling and said Jarrette would at times make her question her judgment.

“If my own husband couldn’t see the value in me, then what the f**k?” said Iyanna who also said the marriage “drained the life out of her.”

With that in mind, Iyanna who’s now a podcast host, said she’s happy she’s free.

“I’m crying for that man I believed he was, that man he convinced me he was in the beginning, and in between all that very scheduled filming, there was good moments in there, there was connection. Then cameras left and s**t hit the wall.” […] It’s really done now, so I release it. I release it.”

In her caption for the TikTok, she also expounded on her hopes for her former spouse whom she still loves.

“I love that man,” wrote Iyanna. “Of course, I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he’s loves. I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it.”

Iyanna’s since followed up with a video telling her followers that she’s okay in spite of her emotions.

“What you witnessed was an accumulation of feelings and things I’ve been processing for a really long time now, actually,” she said with a smile. “I think I realized in retrospect that I was healing and I was grieving while I was even still in the relationship.”

Jarrette has yet to comment on Iyanna’s TikToks but he recently tweeted about having thick skin.

What do YOU think about Iyanna shedding tears over ending things with Jarrette?