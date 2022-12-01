Bossip Video

Will Smith stepped out for the premiere of Emancipation with the full loving support of his family Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Apple’Emancipation’ Premiere Brings Out Will Smith And Antoine Fuqua’s Families

Will looked dapper in an aubergine suit, while wife Jada Pinkett-Smith rocked a white gown with a ruffly billowing skirt and train. The couple’s kids Willow and Jaden were also styled immaculately in looks that reflected their superstar status. Will’s eldest son Trey tapped into a similar color palette as his dad’s. We’re loving this family portrait. What do you think?

Of course Will and Jada had to take some paired shots.

This one might be our favorite. Much of the world will remember this premiere as Will’s first since the Oscar night that marred his otherwise near-flawless reputation. Looking at this photo tells a story that many believe outweighs that night — a man’s love for his wife. We won’t wax poetic for too long though, there are so many great moments from this carpet to share!

Jada also took some paired pictures with her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris

She also posed her daughter Willow — who towers over her mama but totally gives that same fierce punk rock energy!

For anyone having second thoughts about seeing Emancipation, we have seen the film and promise you don’t want to miss it. Yes all of the ugliness of slavery, racism and America’s brutality is laid bare by the film — but there are so many beautiful moments and performances that guarantee this to be one of the most impactful projects of the year. Ben Foster should definitely be recognized for his incredible acting in the film. If ever there was a villain who so deserved to be hated — his character Fassel fits the bill.

Charmaine Bingwa, who we’ve come to love from her work on The Good Fight was so striking at the premiere in a simple but stunning white silk gown. She stars as the wife of Peter (Will Smith’s character) and she is literally ART on screen. Her performance is subtle but powerful, and their love story is our favorite part of the movie.

She really killed it in this dress.

Steven Ogg was also on the carpet for the cast’s big night.

Clyde McIntosh posed with his daughter Jordyn, who plays Laurette, one of Peter (Will) and Dodienne’s (Charmaine’s) daughters in the movie.

Beautiful child right?!

Hit the flip for more celeb appearances from the premiere.