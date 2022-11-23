Bossip Video

A seriously inspiring serial entrepreneur recently celebrated the release of her cookbook and she was joined by a bevy of celebs. Not only that but she was gifted her dream car by someone special in her life.

Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan and Live Nation Urban recently hosted the second stop of their star-studded tour the “Pinky Cole Experience” in Atlanta, GA to celebrate the release of her game-changing all-vegan recipe book, “Eat Plants, B*tch.”

The book promises to deliver ninety-one, delicious, guilt-free, plant-based recipes that readers can indulge in from the comfort of their homes…

and Pinky’s first-ever North American headlining tour is bringing together conversation, food, culture, and the community at the intersection of a unique book release mini-festival experience.

Radio personality Big Tigger of V-103 played host during Saturday’s stop of the “Eat Plants, B*tch” tour at ATL’s Buckhead theater.

Other attendees included of course the lady of the hour Pinky Cole…

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Jermaine Dupri…

Q Parker formerly of 112 who sang for the packed crowd…

Saucy Santana who put on a surprise performance…

Tanya Sam, Kimberly Evans Paige, and Millie Smith…

Senator Raphael Warnock…

Comedienne Pretty Vee…

and Pinky’s fiancé Derrick Hayes the CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

Speaking of Hayes he was BIG proud of his wife-to-be, so much so that he surprised her with a BIG gift at the end of the night.

The fellow entrepreneur surprised Cole with a shiny new Benz truck outside of her event and Cole confirmed that it was her dream car.

“I’m still in shock…who need a ride,” said the boss babe. “You are just an all-around cool a** dude,” she added directly to Hayes. “I can’t wait to walk down the aisle with you.”

As previously reported Hayes popped the question to Cole during the 2022 ESSENCE Festival. The two also shared their sweet black love story in their ESSENCE magazine cover story.

“I think that our relationship is symbolic of what the world should look and feel like…It should look and feel like a place where there is no judgment,” Cole told ESSENCE about their love story. “Just because you might not believe in the things that I believe in, doesn’t mean that we can’t come together in friendship, love and spirituality.”

The next dates for Pinky Cole’s “Eat Plants, B*tch!” Book tour are on 11/28 in Dallas, moderated by Kenny Burns, and 12/2 in Baltimore moderated by DJ Quick Silva.

Will YOU be attending?