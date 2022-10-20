‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Justine Goes Dress Shopping For Her Prison Wedding

It was just last week we said goodbye to the couples on “Life After Lockup,” now we’re saying hello to a brand new bunch of jail baes on “Love During Lockup”…

Congrats everyone — we’ve almost made it to the weekend, which means we’re just a day away from the premiere of the second season of “Love During Lockup!” And guess what? We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at the all-new season, officially premiering this Friday for your viewing pleasure below.

In the clip, Justine is excited about her upcoming prison wedding to rapper Montana Millz (his real name is Michael Persaud, y’all). She’s spending time with her family doing what every bride-to-be dreams about — trying on dresses. But the shopping trip isn’t quite as smooth as she hoped it would be, because her mom (rightfully) voices some concerns about the nuptials.

Check out the clip below:

Justine is an absolutely gorgeous girl. We’re shocked to hear that Michael makes her feel more loved than any man has before BUT — then again, it’s pretty ugly out here in these streets. Ladies, would you marry a man behind bars? Would it make a difference whether you met him before or after he was in lockup?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Justine plans a prison wedding but she’s keeping a secret. Melissa’s high school crush is a con. Chelsea loves an inmate she’s never met. Emily buys a ring with Dauri’s stimulus money. Hottie surprises Tai.

Love During Lockup Season 2 Premiere – “Scam the Scammer” Premieres Friday, October 21 at 9pm ET/8pm CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?