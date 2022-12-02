Prime Video Celebrates Majestically Melanated Drama Series ‘Riches’ With Exclusive Art Basel Affair In Miami

Are you ready for Riches?

Prime Video celebrated majestically melanated drama series Riches with a luxurious art activation at Art Basel in Miami. And yes, we wish we were there.

“The Crown We Never Take Off” showcased elements from the show that represent the freedom of expression and identity across the Black diasporic experience through several mediums including photography, sculpture, painting, music, video and performance art. ​

Curator Donnamarie Baptiste invited guests to enjoy various art forms from artists like Marryam Noma, Carlos Idun-Tawiah, Tammie Knight, and Morel Doucet that connect to the overlooked efforts of Black entrepreneurs and creatives who, like the Richards family, push boundaries and excel despite the odds.

Notable attendees included celebrity influencers Gia Peppers, Jessie Woo, Sidra Smith, Mariama Diallo, Broderick Hunter, Ashley Nicole, Simi Muhumuza, and more.

Creator, Executive Producer, and Writer Abby Ajayi, Executive Producer Amanda Jenks, and cast Deborah Ayorinde, Emmanuel Imani, and Nneka Okoye were also in attendance at the immersive experience.

Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super successful Richards family that’s shaken when wealthy patriarch Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, setting the stage for a messy battle over his coveted empire.

“’Riches’ is a love letter to Black London and it has been thrilling to create the Richards family and celebrate their opulence, their ambition, and their immigrant grit,” said Ajayi in an interview with Variety. “Our talented ensemble of actors are a joy and I’m excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios and ITV, and working alongside the powerhouses of Greenacre Films and Monumental Television to bring this show to the screen.”

All episodes of Riches are now exclusively streaming on Prime Video.