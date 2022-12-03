Bossip Video

Less than two months after announcing their split, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have reached a divorce agreement. The reason for separating, however seemed to have gotten misconstrued, causing Cynthia and her team to clear the air.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Cynthia claimed that her ex-husband Mike Hill allegedly cheated on her and that’s the real reason for their divorce. This is the first time the public has heard of these allegations as Cynthia previously shut down any infidelity claims.

The documents filed on Thursday in Fulton County, Ga., court claim that,

“Petitioner [Bailey] is entitled to a divorce from the Respondent [Hill] due to inappropriate adulterous relations and moral ethics in his conduct.”

Hill on the other hand broke his silence and claimed that the cheating allegations made in the new court filing were an “error” and his ex-wife’s legal team would be “releasing statements retracting this.”

Welp! Mr. Mike Hill was correct and Cynthia’s attorney, Daniel R. Meachum, told TMZ they’ll be fixing the original petition for divorce which included allegations of adultery, to only include irreconcilable differences.

“The initial divorce filing between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, which included inappropriate adulterous relations, was incorrect. The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates.”

Cynthia also responded to the false allegations and stated,

“I have never accused Mike of any inappropriate adulterous actions. We are and always will be friends and wish each other well.”

Hill handled the allegations well and kept it very classy saying,

“I have love and respect for Cynthia. I always have and always will. As you heard in her own words, there was never at any time in our marriage any inappropriate adulterous relations. Our marriage didn’t work but we still remain the best of friends.”

In November of 2021, one year after their wedding, the sportscaster was accused of sending inappropriate photos to another woman. Cynthia quickly stated that the claims were “annoying” and that her relationship was unaffected by them.

“There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage. At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. And I respect Mike and respect our marriage too much to go into the details of those things, but it was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each other.”

Cynthia seems very much unbothered by all the commotion surrounding her love life and popped out on Instagram enjoying some much-needed “me time” down in Miami for the city’s international art fair Art Basel.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum even congratulated her ex-husband on his work as a sports journalist this past week and wrote underneath his Instagram picture, “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾, you absolutely killed it! i knew that you would! keep up the good work!💪🏽.”

He responded to her comment by saying, “❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. thank you Cynt!! Always appreciate your love and support!! 🙏🏽❤️”

The separation will most likely continue to be a smooth process for the two as they never intermingled their finances, taxes or property during their 2 years together. They also lived in two different homes, which each will keep, didn’t share any kids together, and they agreed neither will pay spousal support. Come to find out, Mike didn’t even retain a lawyer! The divorce is set to be finalized soon, reports TMZ.

Wishing both Cynthia and Mike the happiness they both deserve.